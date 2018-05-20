Bears' early edge defeats the Cowboys in Emerald

Rugby League: The bears started well after 10 seconds with the ball going out down the backline and Mitchell Gall scooting across the line from a draw and pass from Jesse Johnson and the Bears were in.

Myles Dillion was hitting the ball up making valuable ground with Brodie Barrett and Bryce Fuller distributing the ball out wider.

The Bears had all the ball and after another back line on the right-side Jesse Johnson with his speed was in for his first try after six minutes. The Bears were looking good.

The Cowboys were desperate in defence as they have a young team.

Jason King was chasing around the ruck area looking for an opening space for the Cowboys. Matthew McNamara second rower was good in defence for the Bears.

After nine minutes Jesse Johnson was in again out wide and the score was 16-0 to the Bears.

High Bombs were damaging for the Cowboys in the first as the young fullback was finding his way.

Nathan Horn and Kerriod Murphy were making ground for the Cowboys and Mason Kadel made his mark by scoring a try for the Cowboys in the 15th minute.

Tries were coming at will for both teams but Bears seem to have the edge early. Daniel McNamara was having a good game at fullback with his running game and safe carry of the ball and he was next over the line.

Jesse Johnson with a tonne of pace scored next for his third try.

The Cowboys started to regain more territory and they scored two good tries to James Ross and Byron Gilmour before half time.

Half way through the first half Clermont's Tom Murray came alive with his runs from dummy half making good yardage.

He scooted across from dummy half just before half time. Jason King had a spell for ten minutes in the first half for the Cowboys. Bears were leading 34-14.

Cowboys showed enthusiasm and willingness to fight for the ball and it showed as they scored tries to keep them in the game. Ben Kemp and Steven Hardie were making runs up the middle with Mason Kadel starting the second half scoring two tries for the Cowboys.

The score line was getting closer 34-24 to the Bears.

Alfie Shannon then scored a front rower try for the Bears barging his way over. Brother Rodney Shannon was good off the bench with his hit-ups and defence.

About this time a Clermont player was sent from the field for fighting and the bears were down to 12 players. Jason King who had a good game for the Cowboys was next over in one of his darting runs and they trailed by 10 points. The Bears could see the light for the end of the game and worked themselves to the line and they scored two tries to Ned Garside and Jack Slattery.

Good finish for them winning 50-30. Clermont player Thomas McMillan has his first game of rugby league and showed he could match it up front and fellow prop Myles Dillion had a good game.

Daniel McNamara kicked six goals for the game and had a good alongside his brother Matthew McNamara who played second row. Player of the match was Tom Murray for the Bears.

Cowboys coach James Verzeletti said he had young team and thanks his players for their effort. Tom Murray also thanks to his players and said they have a lot of walking wounded and hopefully the injuries will heal quickly. Clermont lost a player in the first half with a broken hand.

Representative

CONGRATULATIONS to the players and officials from the Central Highlands Juniors who made the Central Qld Capras last weekend.

Well done to you all.

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND CAPRAS JUNIOR TEAMS 2018

UNDER 13 BOYS

3. Jaidyn Cody

6. Tommy Green

11. Sam Karanicolos

18. Kylan Tranberg

Assistant Coach: RJ Stewart

UNDER 14 BOYS

2. Liam Nebauer

16. Spencer Smallacombe

UNDER 16 BOYS

1. Dominic Dorante

3. Coby Williamson

12. Ilami Buli

13. Adam Twaddle

UNDER 14 GIRLS

Jordan Jackson

Anazarrah Ross-Kelly

Britney Rothery

Piper Smith

Chloe Tipman

Alenna Whipp

Coach: Scott Lonergan

UNDER 16 GIRLS

2. Monica Parsons

4. Delaney Window

7. Olivia Cave

11. Sheridan Clifford

12. Adrianna Clifford

13. Haylea Lonergan

14. Chelsea Rolfe

15. Montanna Whipp

16. Cass Marks

18. Shayvon Saunders

Coach: Greg Coase

FAO: Nicole Verzeletti

Manager: Lyle Bridgeman

All the best to our A Grade women who made the Central Team to Play Northern team this week in Mackay.

Elle Stitt, Sharnah Komene, Debrorah Barchard and Mariah Storch.

Best of luck with your selections.

Graham Campbell