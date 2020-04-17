Menu
Isaac Regional Council librarian Kim Doyle showing off the council's online library resources.
Council News

Beat COVID-19 boredom with 30,000 free movies

Zizi Averill
17th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
THE DOORS may be locked, but information is still flowing from Isaac Regional Council libraries.

Mayor Anne Baker said the collection of free online music, magazines, books and movies was available 24/7 thanks to the online library service.

Residents could help flatten the curve while bingeing on their favourite movies with more than 30,000 documentaries, classic and indie films available, Cr Baker said.

“The best thing is that you can do it all from the comfort of your home,” she said.

Isaac Regional Council’s digital library collection can provide residents plenty of distractions while staying at home. Photo: Zizi Averill
For the youngest library members, the online service also had read aloud children’s stories.

“Making story time, anytime,” Cr Baker said.

The council library e-resources are available via phone, tablet, or desktop computer.

To sign up for a free Isaac library membership online visit, https://www.isaac.qld.gov.au/library-arts-and-culture/home.

