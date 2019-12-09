Princess Beatrice cancels engagement party

Princess Beatrice has called off her high-profile engagement party in the wake of her father’s sex scandal. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Beatrice has decided to cancel her engagement party in London over the backlash surrounding her dad, Prince Andrew.

It was reported that the newly-engaged royal, 31, and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 36, had sent out invites for a bash held at Chiltern Firehouse on December 18, reports The Sun.

According to the Mail on Sunday: "Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside - looking for him.

"But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through."

Princess Beatrice got engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September. Picture: Twitter/The Duke of York

The publication says that the couple have changed the date so that "Andrew can sneak in under the radar."

Beatrice and Edo got engaged earlier this year, and are yet to formally announce details for the wedding but it's been confirmed for next year.

It has been reported that the couple have been instructed to not announce a wedding date until after the general election.

Her father, Prince Andrew, 59, is said to be on the guest list but it's unclear whether he will attend the high-profile event after stepping back from royal duties.

This comes as a second Epstein victim has come forward to claim she had sex with Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace said they would not be commenting on the latest claims but Andrew repeatedly denied the claims of Virginia Roberts, who said she was ordered to have sex with Andrew when she was 17.

An insider said Beatrice is pressed for time if she wants a wedding within the six-month window - which is usual for aristocratic nuptials.

They added that the Bea has been "very down" and a glitzy engagement party could help to perk her up.

A-list fans of the glitzy Chiltern Firehouse include Rita Ora, Kate Moss, Madonna and Tom Cruise.

The swanky venue also has the royal seal of approval, with guests from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding carrying on the party at the exclusive club after arriving from Windsor in the early hours of the morning.

Inside Chiltern Firehouse, a popular venue among A-listers. Picture Supplied.

Princess Beatrice became engaged to dad-of-one Edo in September, after he proposed during a visit to his native Italy.

Edo, a multi-millionaire property developer, got down on one knee following a whirlwind romance, proposing with a 3.5 carat ring from Shaun Leane, thought to cost $192,000.

It was initially thought the couple could wed Italy, but Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York, confirmed her eldest daughter would be tying the knot on home turf.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.