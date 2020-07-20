Menu
Princess Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Beatrice’s husband releases new wedding photos

by Bronte Coy
20th Jul 2020 9:03 AM

New pictures have been released showcasing Princess Beatrice's stunning - and intimate - surprise wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi over the weekend.

In a heartfelt tribute to his new wife on Instagram, the 37-year-old property developer shared three images from their Friday nuptials, taken by photographer Benjamin Wheeler.

The happy couple looked radiant in the new set of pictures. Picture: Instagram
Edoardo is seen smiling at Beatrice, 31, who is decked out in a vintage wedding dress by Norman Hartnell that was loaned to her by the Queen and modified to fit by the Queen's dressmaker Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

In the caption, he shared EE Cummings' poem, I Carry Your Heart With Me, which was also read during the ceremony.

News of the wedding was first shared on the royal family's official Twitter account on Saturday, with the Palace releasing a first look at the bride and groom.

The couple announced their engagement last September and were due to marry at St James's Palace on May 29 with 150 guests after a star-studded engagement party, but were forced to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, they wed at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park on Friday in a top-secret ceremony with around 20 guests including Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice's sister, Princess Eugenie and her brother in law Jack Brooksbank, are also believed to have attended the wedding along with Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and sister Nicole Yeomans.

 

Their wedding announcement came as a surprise to many. Picture: Instagram
The bride wore a vintage dress. Picture: Instagram
