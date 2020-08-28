Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One of two men killed in a horror crash between a station wagon and truck has been identified, with relatives remembering him as being “like a second dad”.
One of two men killed in a horror crash between a station wagon and truck has been identified, with relatives remembering him as being “like a second dad”.
News

Crash victim was ‘like a second dad’

by Chris Clarke
28th Aug 2020 1:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of the men killed in a double-fatal crash at Beaudesert on Thursday has been identified as Cecil Iselin.

Cecil Iselin was killed in a collision at Beaudesert on Thursday.
Cecil Iselin was killed in a collision at Beaudesert on Thursday.

 

Mr Iselin, 52, from Beaudesert, was killed alongside a 41-year-old Hatton Vale man, when their station wagon crossed onto the wrong side of the Beaudesert Bypass and collided with a truck near Brisbane St.

Both men died at the scene, while the truck driver, 52, sustained minor injuries. Investigations are continuing.

The scene of the fatal truck crash at Beaudesert. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast
The scene of the fatal truck crash at Beaudesert. Photo: 7 News Gold Coast

"My heart is broken," one relative wrote on Facebook. 

"You were like a second dad to us girls, your kids were our brothers and sisters. 

"Life will never be the same. This isn't fair. Biggest love to my Iselin family and Mununjali mob. We all feel this one so deeply."

Cecil Iselin (centre) with loved ones.
Cecil Iselin (centre) with loved ones.

 

Originally published as Beaudesert crash victim was 'like a second dad'

cecil iselin road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Premium Content Fact check: LNP says Labor is cutting RFS funding - is it?

        Politics The claim is being used in election campaigns and repeated in news stories across the state. But is it true?

        CQ apprentice through to final round of prestigious awards

        Premium Content CQ apprentice through to final round of prestigious awards

        News Finalists have been named for this year’s statewide awards

        Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Premium Content Recovery plan: 15 projects to transform region post-COVID

        Council News GW3 launches bold plan to ‘fight for our fair share’.

        Cotton growers committed to supporting CQ

        Premium Content Cotton growers committed to supporting CQ

        Rural Report outlines the industry’s significant social and economic contribution to...