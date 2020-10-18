In a heartwarming end to a tragic story, a woman has been gifted a new dog by a loving stranger after her own was beaten to death in a vile act of cruelty last week.

Patricia Pendergast was devastated when she chased off four teenagers from her backyard in Riverview after they bashed her 7-year-old foxy jack russell, Mim, to death and disturbingly, ran away laughing.

The story left readers shocked and devastated for Ms Pendergast, prompting one Courier-Mail reader, Anne Scott, to reach out to her, offering to rehome her 12-year-old dog Missy - the same breed as Mim.

"I love dogs so much and it would have been devastating for me to have that happen," Ms Scott said.

Patricia Pendergast with her new pooch Missy. Pic: Supplied

She decided to rehome her dog Missy, as she had problems getting her young grandson to play with her gently, causing the dog to be uncomfortable around him.

"I thought that Missy would love Patricia because she seemed like a dog lover," Ms Scott said.

"I was so happy they bonded so quickly."

Over the weekend, Ms Scott travelled to Ms Pendergast's home in Riverview to deliver Missy, who felt comfortable in the house right away.

Patricia Pendergast, her partner Gary and their new pooch Missy. Pic: Supplied

Ms Pendergast told The Courier-Mail she and partner Gary were thrilled to have Missy, and that she settled into the house quickly.

"We're happy to have her," she said.

"I cannot thank Anne and John enough for my little dog," Ms Pendergast said.

"She is so beautiful, I owe them the world for Missy.

"I said to Anne we can always pop in with Missy so she can still see her."

Ms Pendergast is still grieving the loss of Mim, and said: "We will get through it, but it's going to take a bit of time".

The RSPCA are delivering her ashes this week.

Mim was viciously killed by a group of four people in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Originally published as Beautiful gesture for woman whose dog was beaten to death