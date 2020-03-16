‘Beautiful soul’: Touching tribute to slain Bay woman

Shae Francis Vigil - Cheryl Lee Francis lighting a candle at the memorial left for Shae outside The Hub Hervey Bay. Photo: Cody Fox

CANDLES flickered to life and incense burned bright as the crowd embraced the dreary weather and each other.

Flowers lined the fence where a cross had been placed along with photos of and tributes to Shae Francis.

These were the moving scenes which greeted grieving family and friends and members of the wider Fraser Coast community on Friday night as they united to honour Shae at the last known place she was seen alive.

Her mother Cheryl-Lee was flanked by supporters.

Among them was the senior police officer, Inspector Gary Pettiford, who had led a tireless search effort in treacherous conditions at the Maryborough tip.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the evening was a chance to remember a "beautiful soul".

"Shae was an amazing, bright energetic woman whose life was cut tragically short," he said.

"This vigil has helped bring comfort to some members of the community, family and friends and people who didn't even know Shae but have been touch by what has happened."

Shae was 35 when she disappeared.

She was last seen in late 2018 at The Hub accommodation units in Torquay.

Her former partner Jason Cooper has been charged with her manslaughter and interfering with a corpse.