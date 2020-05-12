Beauty business excited to welcome back clients

Beauty therapies and nail salons will be allowed to reopen from May 16.

MEN and women across the country were relieved to hear they would soon have access to their regular grooming and beauty services.

Total Beauty director Kimba Abraham said she couldn’t wait for the store reopening this week.

“I’m very excited about coming back,” she said.

“I’d love to catch up with all my ladies and gentlemen and clients, I miss them and the chitchat.

“Ladies are so used to getting waxed or their lashes tinted, so I think it will definitely make people feel better and more confident in themselves.”

New eased restrictions announced on Friday revealed beauty therapies and nail salons would be allowed to open their businesses from May 16, although they could only operate with up to 10 people at a time.

Mrs Abraham said the Emerald salon would have the ability to operate as normal as it never had more than four people in store at once.

“We never have 10 people in at a time,” she said.

“There’s normally myself, another therapist and the clients.”

While no major restrictions were in place regarding services they could offer, Mrs Abraham said there was certainly a lot more hand sanitising.

The salon has a brand-new water feature installed since the business closed on March 24.

“I never took a real honest break, I was always going in cleaning, setting up, changing rooms, getting ready to reopen,” Mrs Abraham said.

“I couldn’t stay away from the place. When you spend so many hours there in your life, it’s very difficult letting go.”

The salon will be open from Saturday, May 16, and like all reopening salons, will only be open to appointments with a strict ‘no walk-in’ policy.

Mrs Abraham said she was also looking for a qualified beauty therapist to join the team when they reopened.

To make an appointment or contact the team, call 0409 327 212 or 4987 4087.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and patience over this time,” Mrs Abraham said.