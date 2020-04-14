Further bail release in alleged Mackay drug syndicate case

UPDATE: TWO more people allegedly linked to a Mackay-based drug syndicate have been released on bail after each fronted a $10,000 surety.

Chloe Victoria Smith, 26 and Jack Michael Thomson, 26 remained on remand for a week before the cash was handed over as part of their strict release conditions.

Shoal Point woman Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, is charged with trafficking and other drug offences.

The pair, and two others from Mackay Reece William Luscombe, 30 and Shannon Matthew Hita, 30, are accused of being key players in a drug syndicate linked to the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.

All four are charged with trafficking as well as various other drug-related charges.

Mr Luscombe, who is Ms Smith's partner, was denied bail and will remain behind bars.

While Mr Thomson, Mr Hita and Ms Smith were granted bail on the proviso they each handed over a $10,000 surety.

North Mackay man Jack Michael Thomson, 26, is facing at least 17 drug-related charges including trafficking.

Mr Hita was the first to be released just days after he was granted bail.

Mr Thomson was released on April 7 and Ms Smith on April 8.

Other bail conditions include non contact orders against 11 people including Mr Luscombe, handing over their passport if they have one and if not, they must not apply for a passport.

Their arrests come after a police operation - Romeo Suitcase - targeting an alleged drug network that spanned from the Gold Coast to Cairns over six months.

Matters against all four are adjourned to July 20.

Rural View man Shannon Michael Hita, must front a $10,000 surety before he will be released on bail.

