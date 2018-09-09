Women and children among dead in 'tragic' Perth massacre

A MAN has surrendered himself at a regional WA police station, revealing a killing spree at a home in the Perth suburb of Bedford.

Police have since investigated the property, revealing the bodies of five people - including women and children - have been found.

Homicide detectives have cordened off a street in the north-eastern suburb home as they initiate their investigations.

In a Facebook post, WA police described the incident as "tragic".

"Late this morning, a man in his 20s attended a regional WA police station and provided some information which caused police to attend a home on Coode Street, Bedford," the post reads.

"Attending Police discovered the deceased bodies of several people including children (believed to be up to five persons).

"The man is currently in custody and assisting police with their inquiries. There are no on-going concerns for public safety as a result of this incident.

"The WA Police Force will continue to apply our efforts to this matter as a priority, and the Homicide Squad will ensure a professional and meticulous investigation is undertaken."

This afternoon WA Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Steel told reporters the investigation was in the early stages.

"This is a tragic event and it will no doubt have an impact not only the family and friends of the deceased but for the whole of the community, those first repsonders who are faced with attending a scene with multiple deceased people.

"It does send a ripple through the community of Western Australia."He did not confirm the exact number of dead, nor did he detail what the relationship was between the man in custody and the deceased. "We are three hours into this investigation, I have no further detail in relation to those who are present at the location," he said. The incident comes just months after seven people were found dead at Margaret River. A mother, her four children and two grandparents were the victims of a mass shooting on a rural property in Osmington, in the state's South West. The deaths of Katrina Miles, her parents Cynda and Peter Miles, who owned the property, and her four children has been described as Australia's worst mass shooting since the Port Arthur massacre. Two firearms were found at the Osmington address in what has been determined to be a murder-suicide.

