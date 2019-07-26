Beef gets tick of approval

INNOVATION: Five Founders has been well received by the red meat community.

INNOVATION: Five Founders has been well received by the red meat community. Contributed

CARBON neutral isn't normally a phrase that comes to mind when thinking about red meat.

That's something the Northern Australian Pastoral Company (NAPCo) wants to change.

The company's premium beef range, Five Founders, has been certified as Australia's first carbon neutral beef after meeting the Federal Government's strict criteria.

Cungelella Station near Carnarvon National Park is one of only a handful of farms which is producing the range for NAPCo - something NAPCo CEO Phil Cummins is proud of.

NAPCo CEO Phil Cummins. Contributed

He said Cungelella Station had been trialling a new feed for NAPCo's beef cattle - a legume called progardes.

"The legume that we're using at Cungelella has a couple of purposes,” Mr Cummins said.

"It's doing three things - storing carbon, shortening the time and getting animals to weight quicker, but also the actual element of emitting less methane because of the feed itself.”

The carbon footprint of methane emissions was a "hot topic” when it came to red meat, Mr Cummins said.

"We think in terms of red meat in particular, the carbon footprint that red meat has - and red meat production has as part of the larger agricultural footprint - is an issue that's in the media a lot,” he said.

"It's at the front of people's minds. We think that it's (red meat) not only good for you, it's good for the environment and we're doing that in a sustainable way.

"This is something we think is important. We think it's important for the industry, we think it's important for us and we think it's what consumers want.”

The feedback on Five Founders had been "excellent” so far, Mr Cummins said.

Cungelella Station is trialling a new feed for NAPCo's cattle, used to produce Australia's first carbon neutral beef. Contributed

"We've had good feedback from the point of view that the product is very good.

"It's a really good eating premium product in terms of the restaurants we're selling into - it's been fantastic as well in terms of the retail side of things.”

NAPCo head of pastoral Stewart Taylor said there were many benefits to developing a carbon neutral beef.

"The benefit we see is that Five Founders will provide consumers with a better choice in beef that is not only great quality eating, but is from a producer that prioritises animal welfare and (the) environment, and wants to make a positive change,” Mr Taylor said.

"The decision for Five Founders to become carbon neutral is an extension of what we've been doing and something we know will resonate with consumers.”