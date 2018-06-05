Beef up the Beef Road: CQ MPs join forces for campaign

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service attended a serious crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd last night. Rescue 300

ONLY a month after Queensland's road authority defended itself against community outcry over a dangerous Central Queensland road, Federal MPs are banding together to campaign to 'beef up the Beef Rd'.

Fury fired up social media users early in May after two accidents on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd in a week. READ MORE HERE: CQ's Beef road: What's your opinion on the state of the hwy?

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Queensland Department of Main Roads and Transport responded in defence.

"Fitzroy Developmental Road is inspected regularly to identify any maintenance required and ensure safety," a TMR spokesperson said.

TMR advised in March, more than $570,000 of resealing works were completed on nine kilometres of the Fitzroy Developmental Road between Dingo and Middlemount.

They also said more than $7.5 million of Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements works, drainage, pavement and surface repairs and annual maintenance have been delivered between Dingo and Coppabella in the last five years. READ MORE HERE: No plans for Beef road works, despite safety concerns

It was also one of the worst roads in Queensland identified in a survey carried out by RACQ: WORST ROADS: Drivers name and shame CQ's dangerous stretches

Last week, a two-year-old girl was in a stable condition after suffering critical head injuries in a "high speed" crash on the Fitzroy Developmental Rd near Dingo. READ MORE HERE: Hospitals reveal update on infant & man injured in CQ crash

Today, Federal Members for Capricornia and Flynn, Michelle Landry and Ken O'Dowd, and State Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar, toured the 'Beef Road', stopping to inspect sites of recent serious and near-fatal accidents.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, local grazier Tamara Finger, Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, local grazier and AgForce Roads Action Group member James Pisaturo and State Member for Gregory Lachlan Millar. Contributed

Teaming up with local residents, councillors, and beef producers, the team of LNP parliamentarians said they were determined to fight for funding for the road that serves such an important role for the Brigalow Belt and Bowen Basin communities it services.

"From what I've seen, the most dangerous sections would require fairly modest investment to make them safe, especially when one considers the value of the traffic on this road and the horrendous cost faced by victims and their families," Ms Landry said.

"We need to see real investment in this road and we'll keep our feet on the throttle until we see just that."

"Our roads are the lifeblood of our regional and rural communities and their safety is integral to the sustainability and the profitability of our traditional industries," Mr O'Dowd said.

"Mining and Agriculture sectors - perhaps more than any others - rely on heavy road traffic, often carrying valuable and/or dangerous payloads."

Mr Millar is calling on the State Government to dedicate funding to improve safety along the vital road link in the upcoming State Budget

"From the one-lane bridge crossing the 12 Mile Creek, to the dangerous shoulders on the recently resealed parts of the road, we need to focus attention to making this road safer," he said.