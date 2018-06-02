Beefed-up art talent

RURAL SCENE: Kath Dunne in front of Beautiful Brahmans , a winner at the Blackwater State High School 42nd Annual Art Competition and Exhibition.

RURAL SCENE: Kath Dunne in front of Beautiful Brahmans , a winner at the Blackwater State High School 42nd Annual Art Competition and Exhibition. Contributed

A LOCAL artist from Duaringa has painted her way to victory and she couldn't be more proud of her achievement.

Kath Dunne entered four artworks into the Blackwater State High School 42nd Annual Art Competition and Exhibition last Friday and left a winner.

"This year I entered four artworks - three acrylic paintings and one pastel,” she said.

"My artwork Beautiful Brahmans won section one for Best Oil or Acrylic Painting and I also won Best Local Painting.

"I was so excited when I found out I had won those categories. I was very grateful.

"It is such a great feeling seeing your hard work recognised and truly appreciated.

"I have entered my artwork in the annual art competition previously and this is the third time I have won Best Local Painting, although this is the first time I have won section one for Best Oil or Acrylic Painting, so I am very proud of that.”

Mrs Dunne, who lives on a cattle property south of Duaringa, said she had enjoyed drawing and painting since she was young.

"I think I realised when I was about eight years old that I had real talent for drawing realistic objects and aimed to make a career that involved art,” she said.

"I trained as a secondary school art teacher and taught in Rockhampton until I met my husband and moved out into the country.

"Since then I have been a hobby artist. I have never stopped painting - it keeps you sane when you have little kids running around.”