Beefed up for annual expo

CATTLE: Frank Finger and Jake Passfield with the Champion Pen of Prime Cattle at the 2016 Clermont Beef expo.

CATTLE: Frank Finger and Jake Passfield with the Champion Pen of Prime Cattle at the 2016 Clermont Beef expo.

CLERMONT locals and trade vendors are preparing for the fifth annual Clermont Beef Expo and Trade Display.

The expo, which aims to highlight the quality local beef industry, is poised to build on the success of previous years.

This year there will be at least 30 traders and over 1000 cattle.

Hoch and Wilkinson's Jake Passfield said for the first year ever, the expo activities had been organised to be run over two days.

Wednesday will kick off with the cattle judging from 8am followed by the cattle sales at 9am.

The meat draw and presentation of the

trophies will take place after lunch.

Trade displays will be set up all day and will showcase exciting products on the market, as well as providing information to visitors.

Clermont Agencies' Julie Smith said the there would be something for everyone.

"There will be a bit of everything,” she said.

"A lot of rural stuff of course because that's what we do, but there will also be a whole range of different things like make up, craft stalls and health sites as well.”

The Billa Park Simmental Bull Sale will kick off on Thursday at 11am, where 33 bulls will be auctioned off to local grazers.

A grand prize of $5000 will be up for grabs for the Grand Champion Exhibit of the Beef Expo, as well as a range of prizes for competitions throughout the day.

Apart from the bull sales and trade displays, the 2017 expo will also have a theme of 'healthy beauty and the beast'.

Mr Passfield said a different theme was chosen each year, and this year's expo was aimed predominantly towards resilience and men's health.

"Resilience is the star type attraction this year,” he said.

"There will be resilience talks throughout the day, as well as a health pit stop where people can check on their health, get their blood pressure and skin checked.”

Inspirational guest speaker Robbie Cook is a Clermont local and a strong advocate of resilience.

He will captivate audiences at the event, sharing his story and experiences and encouraging locals on how to get through tough times.

Mr Passfield said the main aim of the expo is to showcase quality of cattle and trades that the region offers.

"The event really shows the calibre of country cattle we can produce, especially in such a dry year,” he said.

"The expo isn't just aimed at cattle owners, but to anyone that wants to come and have a look.”

The expo will be held at the Clermont Showgrounds on Wednesday, October 25, and gates will open at 8am.