Beer drought: Glenden’s thirst to be quenched

A CENTRAL Queensland mining town’s beer drought could soon be coming to an end, much to the delight of local residents.

Mining giant Glencore will soon start work on developing a new entertainment hub for Glenden and surrounding areas.

The “Glenden Bar and Grill” would offer full bar service, a small wine cellar, coffee, in-house dining and takeaway meals.

Subject to council approvals, Glencore is expected to open the new facility in January 2021.

Glenden from above.

“We are keeping residents updated on progress through quarterly community consultation meetings,” a company spokesman said.

Glenden Bar and Grill will be a welcome development for locals, who have been forced to travel more than 80km to get a beer after their local watering hole shut down more than 12 months ago.

Glenden’s Town Club, golf club and bowls club have been shut for months with the town’s population dwindling to about 500.

The Glenden Town Club before it closed.

The town, located 110km southwest of Mackay, was designed and built by Mount Isa Mines in the 1980s as a township for workers at the nearby Newlands coal mine.

Glencore is now considered to be the town’s “owner” since it acquired the mine in 2003.