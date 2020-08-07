Beer drought: The CQ town without a pub

RESIDENTS of a small Central Queensland mining town are being forced to travel more than 80km to get a beer after their local watering hole shut down more than 12 months ago.

But that could be about to change.

Glenden’s Town Club, golf club and bowls club have been shut for months with the town’s population dwindling to about 500.

A Glenden resident, who asked not to be named, said the town had gone without a pub for more than a year.

“The town club was a bit of a hub where you could have a beer and a yarn,” he said.

“Now, the nearest place you can do that is Nebo or Collinsville.”

“A lot of the contractors that stop by the town, when you tell them you can’t buy a beer in Glenden, it’s a bit of a surprise to them.”

Empty houses and streets in the coal mining town of Glenden in the seat of Burdekin Photo: John Andersen

Burdekin MP Dale Last said other organisations had expressed interest in taking over the town club building.

“My understanding is that the scope of work required to bring that facility up to standard and meet all relevant requirements is prohibitive,” Mr Last said.

The Glenden Town Club before it closed.

He said mining company Glencore was also exploring options to bring a pub back to the town.

Burdekin MP Dale Last.

“I’m keen to see a community club or hotel back up and running in Glenden as soon as possible,” Mr Last said.

“A community club acts as a meeting place and somewhere for families and workers to meet and relax.

“Not having a facility like that in Glenden has really left a gaping hole in that community.”