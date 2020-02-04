Beer keg court saga continues

COURT: The Clermont pair are to appear in court next month.

TWO Clermont men charged with being in possession of suspected stolen property had the resolution of their court cases pushed back for a second time.

Thomas Jacob Colin McMillan and Patrick Michael Payne, both 21, were unable to attend the Clermont Magistrates Court today because of other commitments.

The court heard that in November last year Mr McMillan and Mr Payne took two empty beer kegs from a Longreach stormwater drain.

Magistrate Robert Walker said his understanding of the men’s intentions changed after duty lawyer Carly Guilfoyle dictated a recorded conversation between the accused and police.

In it, the police asked twice what the men meant to do with the beer kegs. They responded that they didn’t know and “didn’t think that far ahead”.

“I was told that there was some positive intention to leave them at the hotel, but that’s not the case based on this bit of dialogue,” Mr Walker said.

Despite the court hearing that both defendants wished to have the matter dealt with on Tuesday, their absence apparently caused paperwork difficulties and the pair are to appear in court on March 3.