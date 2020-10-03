BEHIND BARS: Man jailed for servo armed robbery

SHATTERED: The man and his accomplice were armed with a cattle rod and a crowbar when they robbed the service station. Picture: contributed

A SOUTHERN Downs father will spend up to three years behind bars for holding up a servo with a cattle rod.

Jake David Spackman and a co-offender forced their way into the Oman Ama BP service station at about 7am on May 7, 2019, where a young woman was the only employee in the store.

The Warwick District Court heard the 23-year-old was armed with a cattle prod, his accomplice a crowbar, and both men wore balaclavas to disguise themselves.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said Spackman pocketed items from the shelves and took the employee's phone to prevent her from calling for help.

The man's co-offender then demanded money and cigarettes from the employee, with the entire exchange taking about four minutes.

Ms Kelso added the father of three had an extensive criminal history.

According to defence barrister David Jones, Spackman's upbringing in a drug-filled household introduced him to crime early in his life, which proved a difficult cycle to break.

Mr Jones told the court his client had a breakthrough about a year ago, and was working with a psychologist to address his mental health and substance abuse issues.

Judge Nicole Kefford condemned the 23-year-old's conduct as "terrorising the community", which left the BP employee with "emotional, mental, and psychological" scars.

However, Judge Kefford also acknowledged the man's rehabilitation progress and encouraged him to use his time behind bars to continue his personal progress.

Spackman pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and entering a premises with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He was sentenced to three years' jail with eligibility for parole after a year.

The 23-year-old's co-offender, Mitchell Thomas Malcolm Skinner, was sentenced in the Toowoomba Supreme Court earlier this year and given a jail sentence of three and a half years.

