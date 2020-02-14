Menu
Matt O'Mahoney and Anna Haughton got engaged on March 22, 2019. Photo: White Picket Fence Photography
News

Belated engagement party worth the wait

Kristen Booth
14th Feb 2020 5:00 PM
AFTER a year full of unexpected events and injuries, an Emerald couple were excited to finally celebrate their engagement.

Matt O’Mahoney proposed to Anna Haughton during an afternoon walk on the beach at Emu Park on March 22 last year.

“It was just us and we had the whole beach,” Ms Haughton said.

Although Mr O’Mahoney couldn’t get down on one knee because of an injury, Ms Haughton said the proposal was “very romantic”.

Matt O'Mahoney and Anna Haughton with their daughter Summer.
The Emerald couple, who share a beautiful little girl, Summer, 4, were however forced to postpone their big celebrations after their calendar unexpectedly filled up.

“Matt had an accident, I started a new job, and just all those little things life throws at you,” Ms Haughton said by way of explanation.

Determined to mark the event, the pair started the new year on a high and gathered their friends and family for their belated engagement party on January 25.

After an unexpectedly busy year, the couple held their engagement party in January, 2020.
“It was amazing,” Ms Haughton said.

“It literally rained all day and cleared up about 5pm just in time.”

Fairy lights lit the area while Mr O’Mahoney and Ms Haughton enjoyed a relaxed, laid-back evening surrounded by those they love.

