Bullied girl’s mum hit with restraining order

THE mother of a bullied girl who was 'hung from a tree' has been hit with a restraining order by the parents of the child accused of doing it.

Belinda Yoon claims her daughter Amber, 10, was allegedly hung from a tree with a skipping rope by a fellow student at Queen of Apostles Catholic School in Riverton.

The alleged attack that occurred earlier this month left the Year 5 student, who was born with a rare heart defect, "broken" and traumatised Ms Yoon said at the time.

But after going public on the shock bullying case, the Perth mother is now facing court after the parents of the child accused hit her with a restraining order.

The distraught mother took to social media, posting an emotional video after receiving the court summons.

"Apparently I've been driving past their house in an agitated state, for one I had no idea about their first names or even where they lived," a tearful Ms Yoon said.

Police investigated the incident which occurred during lunchtime at the school, but no charges were laid.

Belinda Yoon is preparing for a court fight after going public on a shock bullying case. Picture: 9NEWS

Amber is half the size of most children her age and her heart condition has seen her in and out of hospitals for much of her life.

At the time of the incident, the young girl told her mother that the other student grabbed her, put the skipping rope over her neck and started wrapping it until she couldn't speak anymore.

"She said, 'Mum all I could think of was, is if I'm dead, how am I going to be able to be their friend?'," Ms Yoon said.

She also shared a diary entry made by her daughter with heartbreaking details including how "friends won't play with me … and I don't know why".

Belinda Yoon's daughter Amber says she hung from a tree with a skipping rope in the playground of her school. She no longer attends that school. Picture: 9NEWS

Ms Yoon told 9NEWS she was stunned by the restraining order and plans to fight it.

The summons also points to her earlier comments to 9NEWS about being unhappy with the outcome of the police investigation.

"It feels like I'm almost getting bullied myself because they just want me to be silenced and I won't be," she said.

"I'd love to know how they could cause us even more heartache, when we have already hurt enough.

Amber was born with a rare heart defect. Her condition has seen her in and out of hospitals for much of her life.

"Let us heal, let us try and move on from this and I was trying to do that in a really positive way to try and create change for everybody."

Ms Yoon will appear in the Magistrates Court next month.

She told 9NEWS she'll fight against the restraining order on behalf of all victims of school bullying.

"They have shared their stories with me they have confided in me with the most heartbreaking stories and if I don't fight for them, I don't know how there will be any change," she said.