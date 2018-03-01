Bella is shaving for a cure

SHAVE FOR A CURE: Bella Whitehouse will be taking part in the World's Greatest Shave at the Blackwater North State School hall around 2pm on Friday, March 16.

SHAVE FOR A CURE: Bella Whitehouse will be taking part in the World's Greatest Shave at the Blackwater North State School hall around 2pm on Friday, March 16. Contributed

BLACKWATER North State School student Bella Whitehouse has made the brave decision to lose her hair for the World's Greatest Shave.

The nine-year-old said this was something she had wanted to do for a long time but was moved to act after seeing another little girl named Bella on television.

"When me and mum were watching TV last year, I met a girl named Bella and she had cancer,” she said.

"She was nine years old and had lost all her brown curly hair - and I have brown curly hair.

"It made me very sad. It encouraged me to shave my head and shave for a cure.”

So far, Bella has raised an astonishing $6195, which is $4195 more than her goal.

"I am very proud of myself, I didn't think that I would get this far in my fundraising. It is a huge achievement,” she said.

Bella said all her friends, teachers and family had been very supportive of her decision.

"My friends said they would be very scared to do it but have been helping me out a lot,” she said.

"They have been helping me sell raffle tickets and money boards.

"The World's Greatest Shave is very important to me because I would like to raise awareness.

"I am a little bit nervous, but I am lucky that I am healthy.

"I am going to donate my hair to the Leukaemia Foundation to make a wig.”

Bella's mum Bianca Whitehouse said she was very proud of her daughter's decision to shave for a cure.

"She has been talking about doing this for two years and is just a kind little girl - she wants to be a nurse when she grows up,” she said.

"When she saw Bella on TV, it really resonated with her. Her and I sat on the couch and cried and she said, 'This is why I want to shave my hair, to help children that are less fortunate.'

"It is a great charitable thing to do for a nine-year-old.

"She'll always inspire others and try to help however she can.

"I am very proud of her and will be quite emotional on the day.”

Bella will be shaving her hair for the World's Greatest Shave, along with her dad Clint and grandfather Tommy, at the Blackwater North State School hall on Friday, March 16.

To donate to Bella's World's Greatest Shave campaign, click here.