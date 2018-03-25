Bella's $20k haircut

AMAZING SUPPORT: Bella Whitehouse has raised almost $20,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.

EMOTIONS ran high last Friday when a Blackwater North State School student shaved off her hair for World's Greatest Shave.

Bella's goal of $2000 sky-rocketed after receiving a phone call on Wednesday alluding to the fact she had raised almost $20,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"I am very happy for myself and all the people I am now able to help,” she said.

"I am able to help around 600 people with their accommodation who have had to relocate to cities like Brisbane to fight cancer.”

The big day was emotional for all, with Bella shedding a tear as her peers cheered her on.

"I had mixed emotions on the day,” she said.

"I was a little bit scared that I was losing my hair, but I thought to myself 'it is just hair'.

"When I started shaving my head, everyone started to clap and cheer me on. It made me feel happy that I was doing it.”

Bella has no regrets and cannot wait to participate again in a couple of years, as she wants her hair to be long so she can donate it to make wigs for people battling cancer.

"I'll do it again in a few years,” she said.

"If you are thinking about participating next year, you should because it is a lot of fun. You may be a little bit scared, but once it is all over you feel really good about what you have achieved.”

Bella's mum Bianca Whitehouse said it was an emotional day for the whole family but she was incredibly proud of her daughter.

"We have told her to own it and be proud of her decision,” she said.

"Her school teacher has created a very nurturing and supportive environment at school and we have done the same at home, just so she is comfortable with her decision.

"We couldn't be more proud.”