Bella's set to dazzle 'em

Motocross: THE Emerald Junior Motocross Club's famous Mozzie Creek track will be the place to be on July 21 and 22, as the state's fastest females fight it out for this year's Queensland Women's Motocross Championship.

Meet one of the many competitors set to race at the championships.

Name and age

Bella Burke, nine-years-old.

Current bike and racing number

Currently riding a KTM 50cc and a KTM 65cc. My riding number is 290 but for 2018 I can run the F9 Junior Female plate because of my results at the QLD Junior Women's Titles in 2017.

How long have you been riding and how did you get into it?

I have been riding motorbikes since I was four-years-old. For my fourth birthday I wanted a Pee Wee 50 but the deal was I couldn't get a motorbike unless I could ride my pushbike without training wheels, so I asked my dad to take off my training wheels and learnt to ride without them, so dad had to get me a Pee Wee 50.

We live on a 200 acre cattle property and use motorbikes and working dogs to muster the cattle but the main reason I got into motocross is my dad. He raced when he was a kid and still has a heap of trophies in the trophy cabinet. I would look at them all and think I want my own.

What do you enjoy most about riding?

I like working on my riding skills and trying to get faster.

What has been your favourite riding memory?

Riding with my friends and family around our farm.

Biggest motocross achievement?

Winning the F9 Junior Female plate at the QLD Junior Women's Titles in 2017.

Ambitions and goals?

For this year I am aiming to win the 50cc Auto class and Junior 65cc class at the QLD Junior Women's Titles. In the future I would like to represent Australia at the world titles.

What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming competition?

Racing with all the girls and making new friends!

Favourite Track?

Gladstone or Yeppoon.

Who is your inspiration?

I look up to Central Queensland riders Elyse O'Connor and Daniel Kelly.