Ben Affleck as Batman. Picture: Supplied
Movies

Affleck ‘to hang up Batman’s cape’

by New York Post
13th Sep 2018 6:02 AM

BEN Affleck is hanging up the cape, according to a report that the actor is leaving the Batman franchise.

The New York Post reports that Affleck's exit comes on the heels of another departure from the DC universe, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which claims Henry Cavill will no longer be Superman.

However, Cavill's agent, Dany Garcia, tweeted that the actor isn't quitting Superman.

Affleck's departure from Batman is causing a stir on social media from fans of the Warner Bros. franchises, eager to know who will star in the forthcoming Batman movie from director Matt Reeves.

"The DC extended universe is an utter mess right now," wrote one user on Twitter.

 

Henry Cavill as Superman. Picture: Supplied
Studio insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that execs want to hit a "reset" button on their superhero films.

Deadline has reported that Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan is first in line to be Cavill's replacement as Superman, with studio Warner Bros "mulling a completely different direction with its Superman canon for some time."

Black Panther aka Chadwick Boseman, left, and Erik Killmonger aka Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Supplied
Jordan was a hit as villain Erik Killmonger in Marvel blockbuster Black Panther.

At a recent investor conference, new WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey said, "Some of our franchises, in particular at DC, we all think we can do better."

Ben Affleck in a scene from Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Picture: Supplied
In August, the New York Post reported Affleck was headed to rehab after an intervention by his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

 

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

