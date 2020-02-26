Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Former NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.
Crime

Ben Barba charged over pub ‘incident’

by Nathan Edwards, Tobias Jurss-Lewis
26th Feb 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NRL player Ben Barba has been arrested and charged after an incident in a Mackay Pub.

Police arrested Barba last Friday after allegedly assaulting another man at the McGuires Hotel at Wood St in Mackay.

This arrest is the latest chapter in a spectacular fall from grace that saw the former Dally M Player of the Year banished from the NRL over domestic violence dispute with his partner.

Barba's Cowboys contract was torn up after a court heard he assaulted his partner in January last year.

At that time was also charged and sentenced with two counts of public nuisance.

He is due to face court over the latest charge on March 10.

assault ben barba court crime editors picks nrl violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farming friendships theme for women in sugar event

        premium_icon Farming friendships theme for women in sugar event

        News Women involved in the sugar industry from all over the country will be able to share expertise

        CQ professor nationally recognised for teaching excellence

        CQ professor nationally recognised for teaching excellence

        News She is passionate about giving distance students the best education possible.

        PET OF THE WEEK: He’s social and playful

        PET OF THE WEEK: He’s social and playful

        News Every week we feature a furry little friend from CQ Pet Rescue who is looking for a...

        Road safety warning after increased fatalities

        Road safety warning after increased fatalities

        News Drivers are urged to take extra care on roads as wet conditions continue.