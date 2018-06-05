Menu
Ben Hunt is struggling to overcome injury in time for Origin I.
Rugby League

More drama for Maroons with Ben Hunt in grave doubt

5th Jun 2018 11:51 AM

ANOTHER huge injury drama is threatening to derail the Maroons on the eve of the State of Origin series opener, with Ben Hunt reportedly struggling to prove his fitness according to multiple sources.

Hunt has had an injury cloud hovering over him since he arrived in camp on Monday last week and there is growing speculation that he will not play on Wednesday night.

Hunt looked laboured in his stride as he ran out for Queensland's Captain's Run on Tuesday morning and he will reportedly have to pass a fitness test to take his place in the side.

 

Anthony Milford has been flown into camp as a potential replacement for Billy Slater, who was ruled out on Monday, but both he and Ponga would potentially be required in the playing 17 if Hunt was ruled out.

Milford is currently the favourite to take the bench role with either Michael Morgan or Cameron Munster to start the game from fullback.

