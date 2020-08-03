Ben Ikin’s Broncos CEO stocks skyrocket

The search for the new boss of the Broncos intensifies this week with one priority at the top of the list ... football smarts.

Not since former Test winger John Ribot became the club's inaugural chief executive 33 years ago has there been a greater emphasis on getting a head man who can be a key voice in shaping the club's playing and coaching roster.

Recruiters will this week start talking to executives who have expressed interested in the position to be vacated by Paul White in October.

Former Bronco Ben Ikin is a leading contender and the club also has expressed interest in Brisbane Lions boss Greg Swann.

There have been times in the Broncos history when the club has been dominating on the field that business as much as football knowledge had been the major consideration in the choice of a chief executive with a view to growing the club off the field.



This was especially so when Wayne Bennett was effectively running the club as head coach.

But this time the overwhelming priority is sorting out the football department, a factor which will enhance Ikin's chances of getting the job given his vast experience as a player and commentator.

While the Broncos share price has dipped the club and many of its revenue streams have been effected by the COVID catastrophe the club is still making a profit and doing solidly off the field.

Already it has 27,000 members for next season due to a repayment system from this season plus a raft of key sponsors already in place.

The overwhelming priority is to sift through the rubble of what could be its most disastrous season and reshape its list accordingly.

Some of the biggest decisions for the new man could come in his first months in the job with Anthony Seibold's future to be reassessed at the end of the season.

Seibold has three years left on his five year deal with the Broncos facing a payout of around $2.4 million if they terminate it.

