Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Maxime Soulet, of the Bentley team, makes his way around the mountain.
Maxime Soulet, of the Bentley team, makes his way around the mountain.
Motor Sports

Bentley claims breakthrough win at Bathurst 12 Hour

Shane Jones
by
2nd Feb 2020 4:55 PM

MOTORSPORT: The British left the European Union earlier this week and now they have conquered the mountain.

Bentley claimed yesterday's Bathurst 12 Hour with the combination of Maxime Soulet, Jules Gounon and Jordan Pepper winning.

It is the first time the manufacturer has won at Mount Panorama and it is the first success for each of the drivers at Bathurst.

The trio in the early hours of the day worked their way from 11th to the top before dominating the final few hours.

It won by almost a minute over the 60 McLaren of Tom Blomqvist, Ben Barnicoat and Alvaro Parente rounded out the podium.

 

The drivers make their way through the Bathurst course.
The drivers make their way through the Bathurst course.

 

There was late drama as well with the 999 Mercedes of Maximilian Buhk, Raffaele Marciello and Felipe Fraga finishing second over the line.

But a late penalty for not stopping the engine after a late pit stop following a puncture in the final 30 minutes of the race moved the team from second to sixth.

The demotion moved Supercars drivers Shane Van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup to third and the podium with Maximilian Goetz in the 888 Mercedes.

bathurst bentley
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        premium_icon Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        News There is a renewed urgency to calls to hit the pause button on Paradise Dam works with tenders now closed.

        Concern for rehabilitation of Olive Downs mine

        premium_icon Concern for rehabilitation of Olive Downs mine

        Environment Lock the Gate activists are worried that three gaping voids would be left behind by...

        Assistance for flood-impacted communities in CQ

        Assistance for flood-impacted communities in CQ

        News Assistance is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster...

        Unique retreat to ’unleash creative spirit’

        premium_icon Unique retreat to ’unleash creative spirit’

        News Visit a picturesque CQ location and learn new skills from award-winning artists.