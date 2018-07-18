Missing cat reunited with family after two years

Bentley Park resident Leah Thomas has been reunited with her missing cat Sukey after two and a half years. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

LEAH-Jane Thomas was in tears as she brushed her hand against the paw of her cat Sukey at Manunda Emergency Vets 24/7.

The little cat had gone missing two-and-a-half years ago while Miss Thomas and her family were on holiday in Victoria.

On Saturday, she got a call from the vet saying they had found a cat registered in her name.

"I was so shocked; I almost hung up thinking there was no way until she said her name," she said.

"We moved on, I got rid of all her stuff, didn't want to get another animal at least until the kids were older because I was so devastated."

"Now she's back, she's slept on the bed every night against my shoulder."

"My four-year old remembers her, the two-year old's never met her, but they're just so ecstatic having her in the house."

Miss Thomas said it was a sign for people with missing pets to never lose faith.

"Make sure to microchip - if not for that, my beautiful cat would be in a cage at the vets with nobody to claim her," she said.