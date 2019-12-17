Best Christmas lights across the region

James and Trudi Liekefeit won the Best Lights Display in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.

WINNERS of the best Christmas light displays in the region for 2019 have been announced.

Homes and businesses were adorned with creative and colourful displays for the Christmas season.

This year, Clermont's James and Trudi Liekefeit claimed the top spot in the Light Up Clermont competition.

Brett and Christey Entriken were named runners-up and Kent and Caroline Worsley won the best Australian Theme.

Councillor Lyn Jones visited each winner on the weekend to deliver their prizes.

Clermont Combined Chaplaincy Committee, who co-ordinated this year's competition, said it wouldn't have been possible without the support of Isaac Regional Council and the Clermont community.

A Facebook post said: "A big thank you to Isaac Regional Council for providing the prize money.

"Thank you to all of the amazing households and businesses who entered the competition and make Clermont an extra beautiful place throughout this festive season. Thank you to the police officers who deliberated for hours over the magnificent entries and took on the difficult job of choosing the winners."

Another 20 winners were also announced as part of the Light Up Your Town Christmas light competition held more broadly across the Central Highlands.

The Central Highlands Regional Council's annual competition attracted 50 entries from across the region.

"I'm quite sure this competition has become a community favourite," Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

"We love our Christmas lights and every year the decorations mean that people open their homes to strangers and bring people together.

"This is a wonderful showcase of our community spirit and I thank everyone involved."

Entries were scored on originality, co-ordination and Christmas spirit with the top two in each area winning a prize.

Arcadia Valley:

First prize - 1250 Mulcahys Road

Bauhinia:

First prize - Tehillah, 25874 Dawson Highway

Blackwater:

First prize - 4 Railway Reserve

Second prize - 71 Wattle Street

Bluff:

First prize - 8 Colliery Street

Capella:

First prize - 88 Burns Street

Second prize - 44b Conrad Street

Duaringa:

First prize - 23 Edward Street

Emerald:

First prize - Sandown Street collectively entered

Second prize - 3 Ascot Court

Rolleston:

First prize - 55 Clematis Street

Second prize - 52 Meteor Street

Sapphire Gemfields:

First prize - 7 Golden Willow Drive

Springsure:

First prize - 289 Cona Creek Road

Second prize - 50 Dame Street

Tieri:

First prize - 15 Emuapple Street

Second prize - 14 Bradman Street

Business entrants:

First prize - Rolleston Police Station

Second prize - Duaringa Historical and Tourism Association

Third prize - Miners Common Museum