Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
James and Trudi Liekefeit won the Best Lights Display in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.
James and Trudi Liekefeit won the Best Lights Display in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.
News

Best Christmas lights across the region

Kristen Booth
17th Dec 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WINNERS of the best Christmas light displays in the region for 2019 have been announced.

Homes and businesses were adorned with creative and colourful displays for the Christmas season.

This year, Clermont's James and Trudi Liekefeit claimed the top spot in the Light Up Clermont competition.

James and Trudi Liekefeit won the Best Lights Display in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.
James and Trudi Liekefeit won the Best Lights Display in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.

Brett and Christey Entriken were named runners-up and Kent and Caroline Worsley won the best Australian Theme.

Councillor Lyn Jones visited each winner on the weekend to deliver their prizes.

Clermont Combined Chaplaincy Committee, who co-ordinated this year's competition, said it wouldn't have been possible without the support of Isaac Regional Council and the Clermont community.

Brett and Christey Entriken were named Best Lights Display runners up in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.
Brett and Christey Entriken were named Best Lights Display runners up in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.

A Facebook post said: "A big thank you to Isaac Regional Council for providing the prize money.

"Thank you to all of the amazing households and businesses who entered the competition and make Clermont an extra beautiful place throughout this festive season. Thank you to the police officers who deliberated for hours over the magnificent entries and took on the difficult job of choosing the winners."

Kent and Caroline Worsley won the best Australian Themed Lights in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.
Kent and Caroline Worsley won the best Australian Themed Lights in the 2019 Light Up Clermont Christmas light competition.

Another 20 winners were also announced as part of the Light Up Your Town Christmas light competition held more broadly across the Central Highlands.

The Central Highlands Regional Council's annual competition attracted 50 entries from across the region.

"I'm quite sure this competition has become a community favourite," Mayor Kerry Hayes said.

"We love our Christmas lights and every year the decorations mean that people open their homes to strangers and bring people together.

"This is a wonderful showcase of our community spirit and I thank everyone involved."

 

Rolleston police station won the Business category of Central Highlands Regional Councils' Light Up Your Town Christmas light competition.
Rolleston police station won the Business category of Central Highlands Regional Councils' Light Up Your Town Christmas light competition.

 

Entries were scored on originality, co-ordination and Christmas spirit with the top two in each area winning a prize.

 

Arcadia Valley:

First prize - 1250 Mulcahys Road

 

Bauhinia:

First prize - Tehillah, 25874 Dawson Highway

 

Blackwater:

First prize - 4 Railway Reserve

Second prize - 71 Wattle Street

 

Bluff:

First prize - 8 Colliery Street

 

Capella:

First prize - 88 Burns Street

Second prize - 44b Conrad Street

 

Duaringa:

First prize - 23 Edward Street

 

Emerald:

First prize - Sandown Street collectively entered

Second prize - 3 Ascot Court

 

Rolleston:

First prize - 55 Clematis Street

Second prize - 52 Meteor Street

 

Sapphire Gemfields:

First prize - 7 Golden Willow Drive

 

Springsure:

First prize - 289 Cona Creek Road

Second prize - 50 Dame Street

 

Tieri:

First prize - 15 Emuapple Street

Second prize - 14 Bradman Street

 

Business entrants:

First prize - Rolleston Police Station

Second prize - Duaringa Historical and Tourism Association

Third prize - Miners Common Museum

central highlands regional council christmas lights competition isaac regional council light up clermont light up your town
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emerald’s cutest baby a cheeky delight

        premium_icon Emerald’s cutest baby a cheeky delight

        News Votes are in and the winner of Emerald’s cutest bub has been revealed

        FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

        premium_icon FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

        News Police say one simple thing could have saved the man's life

        Man censured for bad attitude in court

        premium_icon Man censured for bad attitude in court

        News 'Not much I can say': The man appeared at court in Emerald today

        Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

        premium_icon Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

        News THE family of a teen boy killed in a CQ car crash has started a fundraiser to help...