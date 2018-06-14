Best in the region

CQ NEWS TEAM: Aden Stokes, Karin-ane King and Kristen Booth took out a number of awards at the Queensland Country Press Newspaper Excellence Awards.

CQ NEWS TEAM: Aden Stokes, Karin-ane King and Kristen Booth took out a number of awards at the Queensland Country Press Newspaper Excellence Awards. Rae-ane King

IT'S official, your CQ News is one of best papers in regional Queensland.

CQ News general manager Karin-ane King returned from the Queensland Country Press 2018 Newspaper Excellence Awards last weekend with seven gongs, a great reflection of all staff's talent, dedication and connection with the Central Highland community.

"This year's awards result are a fantastic reflection on the growth of the paper and the staff over the past 12 months,” she said.

"Being benchmarked against other community papers from right across the state is an exciting opportunity for us to shine in our own right.

"It's with the support of the local community that we continue to grow and provide award winning content to our readers and community.

"Operating such a large weekly paper with the skills of two cadets is a testament to the skill level of our young staff.

"Gaining recognition for the Baton Bears Coverage and the School Formals is what we are all about, local people and faces.

"We can only thank the community for allowing us to tell their stories through the CQ News.”