Huge savings: Best new car deals revealed

There are big savings to be had on a number of utes, including the country’s favourite vehicles.

There are big savings to be had on a number of utes, including the country’s favourite vehicles.

HOLDEN has fired an early salvo ahead of the "end-of-financial-year" discount frenzy, guaranteeing the trade-in price of certain models for buyers who take up cheap finance deals from now until June 30.

The move, backed by a huge advertising campaign tagged "Futureproof the future", is designed to capitalise on Australians' uncertainty ahead of next weekend's Federal election.

Under the Holden Guaranteed Value scheme, buyers will be given a guaranteed buyback price at the end of their loan that's equivalent to the final balloon payment.

The approach matches similar offers made by other leading brands including Toyota, Nissan, Hyundai, Volkswagen and Skoda. Toyota recently extended its offer to used vehicles.

The Holden deal coincides with the launch of Holden Financial Services in Australia last month.

There are huge discounts on the Holden Colorado ute.

Struggling more than most with the downturn in the new car market, Holden is also doing sharp drive-away deals on selected models, as well as zero deposit deals and three years' free scheduled service.

The Acadia LT 2WD auto is $43,990 drive-away, a discount of roughly $4000, while the Trax LS auto is $24,500 drive-away, a saving of nearly $6000. The Colorado work ute is more than $7500 off, at $49,990 drive-away.

Finance deals include $178 a week for Colorado, $150 a week for Acadia and $98 a week for Trax.

Ford’s big family SUV is discounted by more than $5000.

Ford got off to an early start with a $53,990 drive-away deal on the Ranger 4WD XLT dual-cab, a discount of roughly $8000 on its top-selling workhorse.

The mid-size Ford Escape Ambiente auto is about $5000 off at $29,490 drive-away, while the large Endura FWD SUV is more than $5000 of at $43,990 drive-away.

Volkswagen's "EOFY satisfaction" deals start with $18,990 drive-away for the Polo Trendline manual, a saving of $3254. The Golf Trendline auto is even better value at $26,990 for the auto (about $4500 off), while the Amarok Core 4WD dual-cab gets a free auto upgrade and costs $43,990 drive-away (almost $10,000 off).

There are some very sharp deals on a new VW Polo. Picture: Supplied.

VW adds three years' scheduled servicing as a sweetener to approved finance customers.

Hyundai's "real deal" EOFY prices include the Tucson Style auto for $30,990.

That's a discount of more than $3500 and Hyundai says it comes with another $3391 worth of accessories including satin black alloys, front and rear dashcam, sports side steps and alloy front nudge bar.

The i30 Go hatchback is $20,990 for the manual, minus a $500 factory bonus. Automatic adds $2000. But be warned, if you want Hyundai's "Smart Sense" safety pack, which includes autonomous emergency braking, it's not available in the manual and bumps the price of the auto up to $27,638.

Hyundai has discounted the base i30 Go. Picture: Supplied.

That makes the Kia Cerato hatch's price look very good indeed. It is $21,990 drive-away for the auto until June 30 and includes AEB and lane keep assist.