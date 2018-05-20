Best race day on the calendar

THE final field for Saturday afternoon's Emerald Cup (1615 metres) was confirmed on Thursday morning.

With a small but even field of runners chasing the $8000 prize pool, and the prestigious Emerald cup, it has drawn together in a small open field and there's a case for almost all of the runners engaged.

Young Rockhampton trainer Jarrod Whelow looks to stand out in the field.

Worthy Hero who will have a strong class edge in his rivals, is the one to beat in the cup track.

Specialist Tuxedo Boy's fresh win in the $13,000 tree of knowledge cup over the mile journey has good each way claims and gets in nicely again at the weights.

The Emerald Cup, which coincides with the Marist College Race Day is the race that stops Emerald in it's tracks.

It looks like it's going to be a cracking day for race goers with the College celebrating its 15th Anniversary Race Day at Pioneer Park.

The new look "Lunch on the Lawn” Marquee is at capacity with tickets being sold out.

Marquee manager Leah Stirton, P&F President Allison Adams, and a team of committed school based volunteers have worked their Marist Race Day magic to raise funds for the College.

The day is set to be one to be remembered under CQ's glorious autumn sun.

Track curator Noel Coyne has the track picture perfect and the Pioneer Park surface will start as a good four with Noel putting plenty of work in to the track in readiness for the big day of racing.

The five race showcase meeting, worth $44,000 in prize money overall, has attracted an excellent cross-section of trainers from all areas of country Queensland and Rockhampton areas.

Kooroorinya Picnic

TRACEY Leake and her stable jockey Raymond Williams combined for four winners at last weekend's Kooroorinya Picnic Meeting including stable star Top Royal taking out the prestigious sprint double 'The Bangle' on Friday and 'The President's Gift' on Saturday.

Leake, who is following in the footsteps of her well known late father Ross and grandfather Mick. is currently the only third generation trainer in the 101 year history of the iconic outback club, with her family colours of Blue and Gold having raced there for over 85 years consecutively.

In addition to Top Royal Williams also rode another two winners for Leake, aboard Hayyler's Element and Tash's Will securing him 'The Whip', the highly sought after prize for the most successful jockey of the 16 event program.

With record nominations of 66 horses, over 400 people flocked to the outback spectacular south of Prairie for an action packed weekend of activities with the club celebrating its 101st year country racing.