‘Better call your mates’: Bikie feud erupts

Former Hells Angel enforcer Ben "Notorious" Geppert has been called out by one of his best mates on Instagram after their business partnership and fashion brand imploded.

Forrest Gamble took to Instagram on Wednesday night to explain why his and Geppert's fashion line BG Apparel was closing up shop - and appeared to level most of the blame at his former friend.

"You think you can... blame me for your f**k ups just remember the good guys come out on top Mr enforcer," Mr Gamble wrote.

"I'm going to show you how a real man throws down, better call your mates."

The pair used to be good friends before the business fall-out, even posting a picture of themselves marketing the apparel together.

The fashion brand, which included hats and clothing, only started marketing in late August. Mr Gamble posted a screenshot earlier this week confirming he'd forked out more than $23,000 in August trying to give the brand a leg-up.

But less than three months later, Mr Gamble has confirmed he is going to deregister the business name with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

The Facebook page has also been taken down and Mr Gamble told people in his Instagram comments he would refund anyone who had placed an order.

Geppert has made a number of cryptic posts on Instagram since being called out while his partner Allaina Vader was a little more direct.

"Forrest Gamble you little weird boy," she wrote in a since-deleted post.

"Ben has plenty of friends and plenty of eniemes (sic).

"You now have eniemies (sic) yourself. We don't want anything to do with you and the clothes...

Benjamin 'Notorious' Geppert and his girlfriend Allaina Vader.

Two days ago, the same day he was called out by Mr Gamble, Geppert posted a picture of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

"Pain changes people," the picture read.

The same day, Geppert also posted a picture of himself and another picture captioned "real growth starts when you're tired of your own s**t".

Geppert, a former enforcer for the Hells Angels bikies, found himself in the news last month after his younger brother Harrison was stabbed to death in a Gold Coast park.

Immediately after hearing of his 17-year-old brother's death, Geppert promised to "make the person pay" but was warned by police not to take the law into his own hands.

Jarvis Farrier, 18, has since been charged with murder over the death and has not yet entered a plea.

Geppert had used his BG Apparel Instagram page to pay tribute to his brother.

"Rest in paradise Harry Geppert. I love you my little brother! I love you more than anything regardless of the things that have gone on in our family your (sic) still my blood," he wrote in September.

Later, Geppert thanked everyone for their kind messages and said he was "crushed and heartbroken".

"I lost my 17-year-old brother tonight," he wrote.

"I have watched mates and close people die around me but nothing compares to the feeling of loosing (sic) my little brother! Harry you where (sic) Geppert, a soldier, and I will make sure your name will live on the way it should.

"RIP Harry! I wish I could of been there to help you I would of never let this happen.

"RIP my brother I love you. I won't stop till (sic) I sort this Harry I promise you."

Earlier in September, Geppert promised to pursue fashion and put his "gangster" days behind him.

Days before the death of his brother, Geppert had promised to turn to fashion after he realised there was "no happy ending" in crime.

"There's only two places you end up, that's in a grave or in jail," he told Nine.

Geppert and Vader have had numerous, notorious run-ins with the law over the years.

The former Hells Angel enforcer was a prominent figure in the Gold Coast underworld over the past two years.

Geppert made headlines last year over a wild on-camera brawl with a rival bikie in a KFC carpark on the Gold Coast and his public feud with ex-bikie Ben "Kaos" Peachy.

Speaking to ex-Nomads president Moudi Tajjour in a podcast called Can't Fight Fate earlier this year, Geppert revealed the infamous fast-food brawl came after weeks of online taunting from a rival.

He said the fight wasn't an isolated incident and came after weeks of tension - adding the rival Mongols Motorcycle Club president was "calling him out" on social media.

Geppert said he had no idea why he was being targeted.

"I swear I've got a target on my back, some c**t's tattooed it on me," Geppert said.

"I don't even know who this f**kwit was, I just seen this c**t tagging me, so I did a bit of research and he was the Mongols president."

Geppert was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for three years, for the brawl.

Geppert later claimed it was his fiance Vader who encouraged him to fight, telling him at the KFC to "get out of the car and have a crack".