Menu
Login
BE ALERT: There have been a number of hoax calls in the Emerald area this week.
BE ALERT: There have been a number of hoax calls in the Emerald area this week. Francis Witsenhuysen
News

Beware of hoax calls

by Taylor Battersby
27th Jan 2019 10:00 AM

RESIDENTS in the Central Highlands are being asked to remain vigilant following reports of hoax calls in the region.

Constable Dan Penfold said Emerald Police had received five inquiries relating to hoax calls this week.

"These calls all seem to follow the same pattern. The (hoax) caller states they are from the local police station and the person owes money,” Constable Penfold said.

"They are then told if they don't pay the money, a warrant will be issued and they can be arrested.

"Police will always identify which station they are from rather than stating a local police station.

"Police will never call requesting money and threaten a warrant if not paid.”

If you have received a hoax phone call recently, call Emerald Police on 4983 8100.

emerald emerald police hoax callers hoax calls
Central Queensland News

Top Stories

    What's on this week

    What's on this week

    News Find out what's happening around the region this week.

    College closure has left 'big deficit'

    College closure has left 'big deficit'

    News Agricultural college closure means missed opportunities.

    CQ players go to QAS

    CQ players go to QAS

    News Central Highlands league players selected for QRL squads.

    Car crashes into house, barely missing children

    Car crashes into house, barely missing children

    Crime Family's close call with drink-driver