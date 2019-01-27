Beware of hoax calls

BE ALERT: There have been a number of hoax calls in the Emerald area this week.

RESIDENTS in the Central Highlands are being asked to remain vigilant following reports of hoax calls in the region.

Constable Dan Penfold said Emerald Police had received five inquiries relating to hoax calls this week.

"These calls all seem to follow the same pattern. The (hoax) caller states they are from the local police station and the person owes money,” Constable Penfold said.

"They are then told if they don't pay the money, a warrant will be issued and they can be arrested.

"Police will always identify which station they are from rather than stating a local police station.

"Police will never call requesting money and threaten a warrant if not paid.”

If you have received a hoax phone call recently, call Emerald Police on 4983 8100.