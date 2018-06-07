Menu
Login
The On the Run II tour intro video. Picture: Twitter/Hilary Hughes
The On the Run II tour intro video. Picture: Twitter/Hilary Hughes
Celebrity

Confusion over video of Bey and her ‘twins’

by Staff writer
7th Jun 2018 10:34 AM

BEYONCE fans lost their minds when a video of the undisputed pop queen and her twin babies flashed on-screen during her On the Run II tour.

But despite what it seems fans were lead to believe, the babies in the clip were not her children Sir and Rumi Carter, Beyonce's rep told BuzzFeed.

Since the birth of Rumi, a girl, and Sir, a boy, last June, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z have kept them largely out of the public eye.

 

So when they kicked off their anticipated On the Run II tour in Wales last night, their second tour together, a video intro showing Beyonce with two babies sent Twitter into meltdown with the world's media assuming it was the twins.

However a rep for the star said "It's not (the twins)."

Now fans are confused as to whether Beyonce and her hubby tried to fool everyone or if the two babies were just a creative prop in the video.

 

The pair are yet to acknowledge it.

The On the Run II tour is the second co-headlining tour by Beyonce and Jay-Z, to promote

their sixth and thirteenth studio albums, released respectively, Lemonade and 4:44.

Beyonce announced she was pregnant with twins in February last year, with her Instagram photo breaking the world record for being the most liked image at the time.

Beyonce’s epic photo announcement that she was pregnant with twins.
Beyonce’s epic photo announcement that she was pregnant with twins.

 

Beyonce with Sir and Rumi one month after they were born.
Beyonce with Sir and Rumi one month after they were born.

Queen Bey and Jay-Z had their first child, daughter Blue Ivy, in January 2012.

beyonce celebrity editors picks entertainment music

Top Stories

    Tieri jerky business recognised nationally

    Tieri jerky business recognised nationally

    News A family owned Beef Jerky business in Tieri celebrated last week.

    High tea to raise funds for school

    High tea to raise funds for school

    News Springsure is in for a special treat this month.

    Health is taking the back seat

    Health is taking the back seat

    News Simple steps for men to improve their health.

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A hammer was produced in Emerald school fight.

    Local Partners