Beyonce’s perfect Halloween outfit

BEYONCE has revealed her 2018 Halloween costume - and it's a spot-on tribute to 90s R&B; queen, Toni Braxton.

Bey posted several side-by-side shots on Instagram showing her uncannily accurate tribute to Braxton's 1993 debut album cover.

The close cropped hair, the early 90s denim, the leather jacket - hell, Bey even drafted in a graphic designer to put an album title on the photo (she's 'Phoni Braxton,' naturally).

Beyonce's tribute.

The OG.

She didn't stop there, also recreating the cover for Toni's very first single, Another Sad Love Song:

Phoni, Phoni, Phoni.

The real deal.

"Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends," Bey captioned the pic.

"Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

Toni herself has responded to the homage, asking Bey: "How do you look better than me on MY album cover?"

This isn't the first time Beyonce's used Halloween to tip her hat to an R&B legend - there was the year she went as Rhythm Nation-era Janet Jackson:

Beyonce as Janet and Blue Ivy as MJ. Picture: INSTAGRAM

And enlisting her mum for a Salt-N-Pepa tribute:

Beyonce (left) channelling Salt-N-Pepa with mum Tina. Picture: Instagram

Then there was that year she and husband Jay-Z went as that notable R&B duo, umm … Barbie and Ken?

She didn’t stick to the theme for Halloween 2016. Picture: Instagram

Thank you, Bey - you've sated our Halloween costume cravings as we patiently await this year's effort from the undisputed Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum. Not long now...

.