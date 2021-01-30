Menu
Friends and fans are paying tribute to a budding rapper – who is said to be the cousin of Beyonce – after he was murdered in Texas.
Crime

Beyonce’s rapper cousin shot dead

by Mollie Mansfield, The Sun
30th Jan 2021 10:24 AM

Budding rapper Martell Derouen, 34, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in San Antonio on Tuesday.

According to local reports, Derouen is the cousin of the iconic singer Beyoncé.

Derouen also had a blossoming rap career under his stage name "Kardone".

Cops are now searching for 21-year-old Sasha Skare, who they believe is the suspect of the crime, KSAT reported.

The outlet said that there is an active murder warrant out for Skare.

RELATED: Star's stunning response to virus crisis

Beyonce’s “rapper cousin” was shot dead. Picture: Facebook
Friends and fans of Derouen flocked to social media to pay tribute to the budding artist.

"Kardone was one of those ones who rose and shine bright, brighter than, you know, some of those that was in the room with him," Brian Mitchell, who owns Fyngermade Studio, told KSAT.

"He was just a real subtle dude, quiet."

Mr Mitchell also told the outlet that he never used to name-drop that he was supposedly related to Beyoncé.

 

"That's not even something he would even mention to people," he said.

"We'd just have to put in his bios because it's just, it's worthy to put it in there, but he doesn't like stuff like that."

He added that the alleged killing was "like hurting a butterfly", and said he "couldn't believe it."

Derouen's wife reportedly told the outlet that her husband "didn't deserve this" in a text message.

 

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Beyonce's 'rapper cousin' shot dead

