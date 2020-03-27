BHP implements further virus-protection measures

DISTANCING: Measures have been taken at Moranbah Airport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

DISTANCING: Measures have been taken at Moranbah Airport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

BHP implemented broad measures across its operations this week to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and keep its business active.

Physical distancing is being enforced at sites, camps, offices, and “is being worked through for transport”, a BHP spokesman said.

BHP has banned international business travel, but domestic and international commuting continues “in a limited manner”.

It is conducting temperature checks on planes and buses, and vehicles are being sanitised between trips. Non-essential visits to sites have been rescheduled or cancelled, and many meetings are to be held online.

Dining hall opening times have been extended and seating rearranged. Barbecue areas and gyms have been closed.

There are dedicated areas at each site for “urgent isolation” and daily reminders for workers to practise good hygiene.

Moranbah Airport check-in.

BHP’s Group HSE Officer Rob Telford said: “Our first priority is the health and safety of our people, their families and their local communities. The safe continuation of BHP’s operations is, in turn, critical for jobs and local economies in the many communities and countries where we operate.”

“The nature of mining and petroleum operations is such that many of our people don’t have the opportunity to work from home, but with the controls we’re implementing we are confident that our workplaces are safe.

“As a minimum, the controls we have in place follow guidelines from relevant governments, world experts and health authorities, BHP’s continuous risk assessments, and specialist health advice. We continue to monitor expert advice on a daily basis to gain further insights and enhance our approach.”