Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
DISTANCING: Measures have been taken at Moranbah Airport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
DISTANCING: Measures have been taken at Moranbah Airport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
News

BHP implements further virus-protection measures

Timothy Cox
27th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BHP implemented broad measures across its operations this week to reduce the risk of COVID-19 and keep its business active.

Physical distancing is being enforced at sites, camps, offices, and “is being worked through for transport”, a BHP spokesman said.

BHP has banned international business travel, but domestic and international commuting continues “in a limited manner”.

It is conducting temperature checks on planes and buses, and vehicles are being sanitised between trips. Non-essential visits to sites have been rescheduled or cancelled, and many meetings are to be held online.

Dining hall opening times have been extended and seating rearranged. Barbecue areas and gyms have been closed.

There are dedicated areas at each site for “urgent isolation” and daily reminders for workers to practise good hygiene.

Moranbah Airport check-in.
Moranbah Airport check-in.

BHP’s Group HSE Officer Rob Telford said: “Our first priority is the health and safety of our people, their families and their local communities. The safe continuation of BHP’s operations is, in turn, critical for jobs and local economies in the many communities and countries where we operate.”

“The nature of mining and petroleum operations is such that many of our people don’t have the opportunity to work from home, but with the controls we’re implementing we are confident that our workplaces are safe.

“As a minimum, the controls we have in place follow guidelines from relevant governments, world experts and health authorities, BHP’s continuous risk assessments, and specialist health advice. We continue to monitor expert advice on a daily basis to gain further insights and enhance our approach.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ woman wins $10K rural business award

        premium_icon CQ woman wins $10K rural business award

        News Cattlesales co-founder Elisha Parker says ‘this will take it to a whole new level’.

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from NSW and beyond

        Police charge man over Emerald pub fight

        premium_icon Police charge man over Emerald pub fight

        News The man appeared in Emerald Magistrates Court on several counts of assault.

        Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

        premium_icon Virus wall: Push for NQ borders to close

        Politics Lockdown demands to stop southerners ‘cross pollinating’ coronavirus in North...