Bid for overseas medals

TWO Central Queensland dancers are in the running to win a trip to the prestigious KAR National Finals dance competition in Las Vegas next year, and they need your help to win.

Dysart's Lainey Griffiths, 7, has been nominated in the Ultimate Petite 8 and under Title Dance Elite Stars level.

Thirteen-year-old Daley Catip, from Emerald, has been nominated in the Ultimate Teen 12-14 Title Dancer Rising Star level.

Lainey said she was very excited to have been nominated.

"Now I have all my fingers and toes crossed everyone will vote for me,” she said.

Lainey's mother Katie Griffiths said she was shocked to receive her daughter's nomination email.

"To be nominated to begin with is an extremely amazing honour for a seven-year-old,” she said.

"Her (Lainey's) dream is to compete overseas at this point so she can experience dancing with the best of the best and continue her growth as a dancer.”

An aspiring professional male dancer, Daley said he felt overwhelmed and proud about his nomination.

"I'm so privileged to be selected and I hope everyone gets voting,” he said.

Daley's mother Aleisha Catip said it was wonderful to see Daley's hard work and commitment coming together.

"I felt overwhelmed... seeing Daley's confidence grow and realising he is capable of achieving great results against very talented dancers from around Australia.”

To vote for Lainey and Daley, visit www. dancekar.com.au. Voting closes on Monday, December 31.