Bidding frenzy at CQLX as records tumble
Steers were knocked down for 606.2c/kg, heifers snapped up for 540.2c/kg and a bidding frenzy broke out at the CQLX sale.
It was the first time in recent history a pen of steers pushed past the 600c/kg milestone, a No.0 Droughtmaster line from Rosewood Cattle Company, Mornish, weighing 187.8kg to return $1135.52/head.
The females - which broke CQLX's heifer price per kilo record by 30c/kg - were secured during a bidding frenzy between three eager buyers.
Weighing in at 222kg the premium line made a return of $1199/head.
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions Livestock and Property, said he was not surprised the quality Red Brahmans were a hit with buyers.
"They were EU accredited, so in the auction there were two EU buyers tussling it out," Mr Dawson said.
"But it was a buyer from Mackay who ended up securing them; I believe he plans for them to go back into the paddock as future breeders."
Mr Dawson described the market on Wednesday as strong across the board and said the buying gallery had the usual run of processors, local restockers and a few new southern buyers.
In total, combined agents yarded 4228 head of stock, which were drawn from Marlborough, St Lawrence and west toward Middlemount.
Highlights included, Watermark Pastoral, reaching 538c/kg for its 12 Brangus cross steers that weighed 314kg to return $1690/head.
For feeder steers, DJ Parson's 484kg Brahman pen reached $2123/head when it sold for 438c/kg.
Mt Stuart Trust also had a good result in this category, making 436c/kg for its 403kg steers that returned $1760/head.
In the cow market, M and K Brown, Dulul, sold three Brangus cows that reached 315c/kg, weighed 551kg to return $1738/head.
Brahman cows offered by A and V Gabel, Wowan, made 313c/kg for their 623kg pen which equalled $1951/head.
Mr Dawson was confident in the market and said the trend of larger lines coming through was appeasing buyers.
"We had a few runs of 50 to 150 head from single vendors. This always creates a lot of interest from restockers as it means they can secure a whole line in one fell swoop," he said.
Mr Dawson said although there were some areas needing rain, he predicted the market would hold strong for the foreseeable future.