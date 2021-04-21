Ex-cop found guilty of all charges in George Floyd death

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of murdering George Floyd in the United States.

The 12-person jury deliberated for about 10 hours before arriving at a unanimous verdict, finding Chauvin guilty on all three counts: second degree unintentional murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

The most serious of those charges carries a maximum sentence of 40 years, though Chauvin is unlikely to face such a long period in prison. The guidelines for an offender with no criminal record suggest a sentence of about 12.5 years.

The sentencing phase of the trial is still to come.

Mr Floyd died in Minneapolis last year after a confrontation with police, who had responded to reports he'd used a fraudulent $US20 note to purchase cigarettes.

Bystanders filmed Chauvin kneeling on the unarmed African-American man's neck and back for nine minutes and 29 seconds, a position he maintained despite Mr Floyd's pleas that he couldn't breathe.

Today's verdict came amid concerns about civil unrest, with National Guard troops moving through the streets of Minneapolis and protesters demanding a murder conviction.

Mr Floyd's death last year sparked nationwide demonstrations against police brutality, some of which descended into violence.

"I've come to know George's family … And his brother, both brothers," Mr Biden said.

Biden said that he held off placing the call until closing arguments were done so that he wasn't seen as applying pressure to jurors - as Democrat Maxine Waters stands accused of doing.

"I waited until the jury was sequestered and I called," Mr Biden said, without directly mentioning controversy over inflammatory remarks from Ms Waters.

Mr Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, asked the judge to declare a mistrial after Ms Waters attended a protest in Minnesota and called for a guilty verdict and more demonstrations.

"I hope that we are going to get a verdict that will say, guilty, guilty, guilty," Ms Waters said. "We've got to stay in the street and we've got to demand justice."

The visibly frustrated judge denied the request but said, "I wish that elected officials would stop talking about this case."

"They're a good family," Mr Biden said. "And they're calling for peace and tranquillity."

Mr Biden has repeatedly denounced Floyd's death but had previously stopped short of weighing in on the trial itself. His comments came as his administration has been privately weighing how to handle the upcoming verdict, including considering whether Biden should address the nation and dispatching specially trained community facilitators from the Justice Department, aides and officials told reporters.

The jury resumed deliberations Tuesday morning after spending a few hours Monday discussing the case behind closed doors.

Floyd's death triggered nationwide protests and rioting last year - causing up to $US2 billion (A$2.5 billion) in damage, according to insurance company estimates.

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter over Floyd's death in May 2020, which sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States.

Chauvin was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck, as the latter was pinned facedown and handcuffed on the ground for more than nine minutes saying, "I can't breathe."

In his instructions to the jury, the judge touched on the significance of the case, which comes amid heightened tensions fuelled by other police killings.

"You must not let bias, prejudice, passion, sympathy or public opinion influence your decision," Judge Peter Cahill said.

"You must not consider any consequences or penalties that might follow from your verdict." Prosecutors, in closing arguments to the jury, which will be sequestered during deliberations, repeatedly showed the harrowing video seen by millions around the world.

"This case is exactly what you thought when you saw it first, when you saw that video," prosecutor Steve Schleicher told the jury.

"You can believe your eyes," Schleicher said. "It's exactly what you knew, it's what you felt in your gut, it's what you now know in your heart." "This wasn't policing, this was murder," Schleicher said.

"Nine minutes and 29 seconds of shocking abuse of authority.

"The defendant is guilty of all three counts. And there's no excuse."

Mr Nelson told the jury they need to look at Chauvin's actions "from the perspective of a reasonable police officer".

"He did not purposefully use unlawful force," Mr Nelson said. "This was not a neck restraint. This was not a choke hold."

