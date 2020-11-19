Big bargains across CQ as Garage Sale Trail begins

The Garage Sale Trail is on again this weekend, November 21 and 22.

The Garage Sale Trail is on again this weekend, November 21 and 22.

IT IS that time of year again when Central Queenslanders have the chance to sell preloved items, giving others the opportunity to grab some bargains.

More than 80 sales will be hosted across the region this weekend as part of this year’s Garage Sale Trail.

Central Highlands region Mayor Kerry Hayes encouraged locals to hit the trail and connect with the community.

“The Garage Sale Trail has become a popular staple event in the Central Highlands, and it’s just great that this initiative can go ahead this year,” he said.

“I’m sure there will be fantastic bargains as many of us have spent more time decluttering our homes.

“I encourage people to hit the trail this weekend and take the opportunity to connect with others.

“And it’s also not too late to register a COVIDSafe virtual or in-person sale.”

The Garage Sale Trail will be held on November 21 and 22.

Print out your map from the Central Highlands Regional Council website to plan your second-hand shopping adventure and remember to keep an eye on the Garage Sale Trail website for any new sales which get added this week.

Hard copies of the map are also available for collection at council offices.

More than 40 sales will be held across the Central Highlands, more than 40 in Rockhampton and about 20 around Gladstone.

For more information and to see the sale sites across the region, visit the Garage Sale Trail website.