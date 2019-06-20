Big crowd a boost for club

MORANBAH Race Club hosted its annual winter carnival meeting at Treasure Park on Saturday, with more than 500 patrons going through the gates.

Long-time club stalwart John Juhas said the bigger-than-expected crowd was a great boost for the club.

Juhas was also extremely happy with the field sizes, with 48 horses and 16 individual trainers saddling up runners and 11 jockeys supporting the meeting.

Mackay jockey Martin Haley kicked off proceedings when he teamed up with 'Miles Magician' Bevan Johnson in the 1000m Open Handicap.

His track specialist Niccos Lass scored by a narrow margin holding off Ross Vagg's Tyrannize ($8.00).

Johnson has pencilled in a possible tilt at the rich $13,000 Belyando Bracelet over 1000 metres on Alpha Cup Day on June 29.

The Vagg family from Bluff were in the winner's stall at Treasure Park with their new stable addition Milne Bay ($11.00), who scored with veteran hoop Richie Oakford in the saddle in its second run for the racing family.

After the stylish win, Clermont galloper Enemy of Man, with a big weight, worked home well for third placing. The two Highland gallopers could lock horns at the upcoming Alpha Cup meeting.

Clermont apprentice Emma Bell teamed up with John Manzelmann to take out the 1170 metres Maiden Handicap with Combattant De Rue ($3.70), streaking away by a widening four lengths from Glenda Bell's Walcha in second placing.

Team Simmons saved the best for last at Treasure Park with husband /jockey David Simmons combining with his trainer/ wife Tracey Simmons to take out the last two races on the program.

They had Hutcho in the Benchmark 60 Handicap and then with Deckraider who took out main event on the program, the rich $10,000 CFMEU Class B Handicap over 1550 metres.

Deckraider, with Simmons in the saddle ($4.80), sat off the pace behind the race leaders and scored in a three-3way driving finish, grabbing Jenny Bell's Drum Show ($3.90) right on the line to score with Behind the Thistle ($7.00) a neck away in third, with both place getters putting in eye-catching runs.

Longreach cup

NEWLY licensed Emerald trainer Sidney Roberts passed a big personal milestone in the early days of her training career when she led in her first winner as a licensed trainer at last weekend's XXXX Gold Longreach Cup meeting.

Her winner was the former Trevor Miller trained Real Machine ($5.00), who scored first up for Roberts in the 1200 metres Maiden Handicap with Matthew Milford in the saddle.

Roberts has dedicated her life to the show jumping and racing industry. Her father Tim Roberts plays a big part in Chris Waller's powerhouse Sydney stable as the stable vet.

Sidney's keen eye for horse flesh went a long way to purchasing Real Machine from Sunshine Coast trainer Trevor Williams for a bargain price. Sidney has just the sole horse, Real Machine, in her care, which she puts down to Saturday's success as she juggles training with her full-time role at Minerva Mine.

Roberts said the early mornings of riding track work in a rural environment, conditioning Real Machine, who is a horse that requires one-on-one attention, have been very satisfying and her trip to Longreach was one she wouldn't forget in a hurry. She hopes to continue on her winning way.

Raymond Williams made it two from two with his new stable addition Shigheru Mahogany, who took out the feature sprint, the Gordon 'Popeye' Saunders Memorial Benchmark 69 Handicap 1100 metres. Jockey Paul Hamblin got the best out of the Raymond Williams trained horse.

Shigeru Mahogany won at Emerald at its previous run and was a well-backed favourite starting at $2.10. Both the winner and runner up are bound for open company wins in coming weeks.

The cup was taken out by Springsure-owned rising 10-year-old Hunter Island, who is trained in Barcaldine by Patrick O'Toole and raced by tyre king Ian Rohden and his wife Marita. Hunter Island took out the 1600 metres XXXX Gold Cup Open Handicap with a dominant six length win.

In the past two years the Zabeel gelding has won the Longreach, Muttaburra and Isisford Cups, as well as being placed in the Charleville Cup and Emerald 100 third place getter.

Outback Pirate is also raced by Rohden and will give Rohden and O'Toole a two prong onslaught at this year's Alpha Cup, which Rohden hopes to take out.

Battle of the Bush

All eyes this Saturday turn to the running of the Battle of the Bush final to be held at Eagle Farm. Capricornia heat winners' Fabs Cowboy (Gladstone) trained by Bevan Johnson and Thangool heat winner Mia Host trained by Damien Rideout will be represented, vying for the $125,000 in prize money.