COLD BLAST: Chris McFerran took this stunning image at at -4.8 this morning near Wheatvale.
Weather

BIG FREEZE: Residents share snapshots of chilly morning

Elyse Wurm
by
1st Jun 2018 10:30 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM

IT WAS a morning to don coats, scarves and beanies as Warwick shivered through the coldest start to winter in over a decade this morning.

Residents have shared a few snapshots of how they welcomed the cold weather, including weather photographer Chris McFerran who captured an incredible picture of the sun rising over a frosty paddock.

Lindsay Ross had a mishap when washing his Wickhams truck at East St in Warwick, when the truckwash froze on the hood of the truck.

 

Lindsay Ross shares a picture of freezing -2 degree conditions while washing his Wickhams truck this morning.
Robyn Jurgensen also shared a snap of a tally of the sub-zero temperatures at Free Choice Tobacconist in Warwick.

 

Robyn Jurgensen shares a picture of how cold it was on Fitzroy St in Warwick this morning.
The temperature plummeted to -3.5 degrees at 6.48am this morning, the lowest temperature recorded across Queensland.

At Applethorpe the minimum this morning was -2.5 degrees, while in Oakey it was -2.8 degrees.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said it was also the coldest June day in Warwick in three years.

A lack of cloud and moisture in the air contributed to the freezing conditions, he said.

"We have a pretty good southerly air flow over Queensland and a lot of dry air," he said.

"Once the sun goes down, the temperature keeps dropping."

Warwick is expected to reach a top of 19 degrees today and tomorrow before a top of 20 degrees on Sunday.

