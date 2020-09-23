Big gentle giant on the search for his new family

Bender is a Bull Arab cross, born in August 2019, and is looking for a home through CQ Pet Rescue.

Bender is a Bull Arab cross, born in August 2019, and is looking for a home through CQ Pet Rescue.

EVERY week we feature a furry little friend, from CQ Pet Rescue, who is looking for a home.

This week we would like to introduce Bender.

Born in August 2019, Bender is a Bull Arab cross with loads of character. He is a real joker!

He sits, he’s very polite and incredibly gentle.

This fella loves his food and enjoys nothing better than gnawing on a big bone.

Bender enjoys playing with his brother the horse – Mac the Dane.

He loves water, swimming and is highly reluctant to leave the water.

Bender has great recall and is good on the lead. He’s very snuggly, cuddly and just wants constant attention from his human.

Bender boy is a very sweet, gangly guy who is a little bit clumsy and falls over his own feet – bless his socks.

Bender comes desexed, heartworm tested, microchipped and with all up-to-date vaccinations.

Adoption cost is $350.

For more information email admin@cqpetrescue.com.au or send CQPR a message via Facebook. You can also follow them on Instagram.