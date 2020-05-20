Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Agriculture minister David Littleproud said today’s celebration of World Bee Day would raise awareness for native pollinators as they faced increasing threats from pests and disease.
Agriculture minister David Littleproud said today’s celebration of World Bee Day would raise awareness for native pollinators as they faced increasing threats from pests and disease.
Rural

Big threats identified for tiny pollinators

Zizi Averill
20th May 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FARMERS are all abuzz about some of the smallest workers in agriculture.

Agriculture minister David Littleproud said today's celebration of World Bee Day would raise awareness for native pollinators as they faced increasing threats from pests and disease.

"Pests and diseases of bees not only have the potential to devastate bee colonies, but may also impact on the health of native plants should our bees be unable to pollinate them," Mr Littleproud said.

"Alongside our hardworking European honey bees, Australia's native bees also play an important role in pollinating commercial crops such as mango, blueberry, eggplant, tomato, almonds and macadamia, as well as native plants."

Agriculture minister David Littleproud said today’s celebration of World Bee Day would raise awareness for native pollinators as they faced increasing threats from pests and disease. Photo: Mick Tsikas
Agriculture minister David Littleproud said today’s celebration of World Bee Day would raise awareness for native pollinators as they faced increasing threats from pests and disease. Photo: Mick Tsikas

More stories:

Sticky fingers: Beekeeper stung by hive heist

How life hurdles triggered farmers' new business direction

Seasonal workers flock to fruit farms for harvest

Water prices frozen to help growers survive pandemic

 

 

Mr Littleproud said $1.5 million was given to AgriFutures last year to research bee health and address biosecurity risks to the native bee colonies.

 

Beekeepers would also be able to access up to $75,000 in grants for clean-up and business reinstatement activities to help native bees recover after a devastating period of drought and bushfires, Mr Littleproud said,
Beekeepers would also be able to access up to $75,000 in grants for clean-up and business reinstatement activities to help native bees recover after a devastating period of drought and bushfires, Mr Littleproud said,

 

 

Beekeepers would also be able to access up to $75,000 in grants for clean-up and business reinstatement activities to help native bees recover after a devastating period of drought and bushfires, Mr Littleproud said.

More Stories

agriculture agrifutures bees david littleproud mackay rural native bees
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        premium_icon The 20 projects Queensland tourism needs now

        News The Premier has been urged to make a major call to help our devastated tourism industry, as leaders identify the 20 most important projects across the state.

        Emerald doctor advocates bolstered rural services

        premium_icon Emerald doctor advocates bolstered rural services

        News Dr Ewen McPhee said should be a greater incentive for doctors to live and work...

        Hairdresser voted best in region

        premium_icon Hairdresser voted best in region

        News Kate Macfarlane, owner of The Mix House of Hair in Moranbah, was voted best...

        Girls gain confidence through weekly online meeting

        premium_icon Girls gain confidence through weekly online meeting

        News ‘As an only child it’s been one of the only ways she’s been able to connect with...