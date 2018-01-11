Menu
Big year at the Irish Village

Neale and Vicki Parry celebrated St Patrick's Day at the Irish Village.
Neale and Vicki Parry celebrated St Patrick's Day at the Irish Village. Rebekah Yelland

VICKI and I would like to thank the Central Highlands community for their support during our first year at The Irish Village. It has been a challenging year, but we have achieved some of our initial goals.

The highlights for ourselves has been the opening of the Danny Moore Bar in May in conjunction with the completion of the outside beer garden. The pub has been brought back to good repair and the outside refurbishment has been completed.

Other notable events for us have the been the StPatrick's Day weekend and Oktoberfest.

The security systems have been improved and the sound/lighting systems in the back bar have been another major upgrade we have implemented.

The region we believe is emerging from a very tough five-year period and we hope the pub will benefit from this upward trend.

Looking forward to welcoming patrons to The Irish Village and wishing all a prosperous 2018.

Bhliain Nua Sásta (Happy New Year)

Neale and Vicki Parry

