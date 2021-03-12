Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
A Biggenden women has died in hospital this morning following a horror crash at Brooweena. File Photo.
Breaking

Biggenden driver dies after plunging 10 metres from bridge

Holly Cormack
11th Mar 2021 2:30 PM | Updated: 12th Mar 2021 4:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Biggenden women has died following a truck-car crash at Brooweena, sending her vehicle plunging 10 metres off a bridge.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, initial investigations suggest a logging truck and sedan collided head on along Maryborough Biggenden Road in Brooweena, causing the sedan to fall and flip off the Brooweena Bridge.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, had to be freed from the vehicle by QFES personnel and flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the sedan, a 40-year-old Biggenden woman, died early this morning as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 40-year-old Tin Can Bay man, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to contact police.

biggenden fatal north burnett crash 2021
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Blackwater girl, 8, in tears over community’s generosity

        Premium Content Blackwater girl, 8, in tears over community’s generosity

        Community Young Sarah is shaving off her long locks to raise funds for cancer patients and their families.

        ‘It’s hard’: Mum brought to tears in CQ court

        Premium Content ‘It’s hard’: Mum brought to tears in CQ court

        Crime A Central Queensland mother, 37, faced court for the first time.

        ‘I feel good’: COVID vaccine hits CQ as first jab given to Dr

        Premium Content ‘I feel good’: COVID vaccine hits CQ as first jab given to...

        Health ‘I had the vaccine, it didn’t hurt, I feel good, I am still the same person but one...

        $15.4M works for Mackay Isaac Whitsundays projects

        Premium Content $15.4M works for Mackay Isaac Whitsundays projects

        News ‘This is great news for Mackay and for our region’s economic recovery from the...