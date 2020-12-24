Biggest Boxing Day Sales in over a decade tipped

Shoppers are being urged to be patient amid predictions of queues and a record-breaking spend on Boxing Day

Shoppers are expected to pack retail centres on Boxing Day, with experts predicting sales of up to 70 per cent at some stores.

Eager buyers who are forced to queue due to COVID-Safe plans were also being advised to be patient, with stores planning to hand out generous discounts to those in line.

It comes as last-minute shoppers rushed this morning into Brisbane's Queen Street Mall in the final hours before Christmas.

National Retail Association chief executive Dominique Lamb said this festive season would be the biggest in over a decade, with consumers opening their wallets after a bumpy 2020.

Dominique Lamb, CEO of the National Retail Association, said sales this year were projected to be the biggest in 10 years. Photographer: Liam Kidston

The NRA is projecting Australians will spend $2.75bn on Boxing Day Sales this year, up from $2.62bn last year.

$467 million will be spent by Queenslanders alone.

Ms Lamb said shoppers on Boxing Day should anticipate queues and come prepared."

"We know that retailers have had COVID-Safe plans for a very long time now," she said.

"They are simply doing their job by asking you to wait outside the door."

People shopping in the Queen Street Mall. Picture: Tara Croser.

"Make sure you plan where you're off to, make sure you know you may potentially be waiting in line. "

Ms Lamb said the lack of international travel meant shoppers had deeper pockets and were spending up over the festive season.

